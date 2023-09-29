Vinay Jain on his role in ‘Kavya’: ‘Viewers will witness complex journey of Jaideep’

Actor Vinay Jain, who plays a pivotal role in the show ‘Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, opened up about his character’s personality, saying it has many layers. The show brings to life an inspirational character, Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) – an IAS Officer whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right for the common man.

Kavya is tenacious, fearless and wants to give it her all – be it in her professional or personal life. Playing a pivotal role in her compelling journey will be Vinay, who portrays the role of Kavya’s mentor and Shubham’s (Anuj Sullere) father – Jaideep Thakur.

Talking about the character, he said: “As Kavya’s mentor, he is extremely fond of her and proud of her achievements – but blood ties are stronger – and as a supportive father, his heart beats for his son’s success and wellbeing.”

Vinay shared: “Destiny takes an unexpected turn as he watches Kavya achieve her IAS dream while his own son, Shubham falters. This tricky dynamic leads Jaideep to make a request, asking Kavya to postpone her IAS aspirations for a year as a ‘Guru Dakshina’ to him.”

“Throughout the show, viewers will witness the complex and multifaceted journey of Jaideep as he navigates through diverse situations, revealing the varied depths of his character,” he added.

‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ is a relatable take on the relentless pursuit of one’s professional and personal aspirations, all through the distinct lens of each character in the show.

The show airs on Sony.