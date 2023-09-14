Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu compete for Sonali Bendre's affection on 'IBD 3'

Music maestros Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani will grace the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, and will engage in a friendly competition to win the affection of the show judge Sonali Bendre. The upcoming episode features the judges of ‘Indian Idol’, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani.

Following an enchanting performance by contestant Samarpan Lama and choreographer Pratik Utekar to ‘Jab Koi Baat’,’Thodi Der’, and ‘Bin Tere’, a light-hearted conversation between the judges ensues about what it means to be cute.

Host of the show Jay Bhanushali also seeks Judge Geeta Kapur’s opinion on Vishal and Kumar Sanu.

Quickly responding to this, Geeta expresses her admiration for both, saying, “I find Vishal Dadlani cute and charming because surviving in this industry for so long is no small feat and Sanu da is undeniably charming as well.”

Seizing the moment, Vishal dedicates a song to Sonali and serenades her with ‘Jo Haal Dil Ka’, leaving Kumar Sanu exclaiming, “Vishal, are you my adversary?” even as he went on to sing for Sonali.

Kumar Sanu also playfully dedicated a song to Vishal’s appearance, singing ‘Mera Chand Mujhe Aaya Hai Nazar’, quipping, “For Sonali, singing the entire song is worth it, but for Vishal Dadlani, one line is sufficient.” (laughs).

With the show approaching its grand finale, the contestants will leave no stone unturned to secure their spot in the Top 6 with impressive acts that make for a thrilling watch.

India’s Best Dancer 3 airs on Sony.

The singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ sees Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani on the judges panel.