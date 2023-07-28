scorecardresearch
Vishwajeet Pradhan as 'Prajapati Daksha' to host 'Prayag Yagya' in 'Shiv Shakti'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) In the current storyline of ‘Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav’, after the sacred marriage between Lord Shiv and Goddess Sati, Prajapati Daksha decides to host ‘Prayag Yagya’, and invites Lord Shiv to attend it.

The Yagya is a grand affair in the presence of the greatest Devtas and Rishis. When Lord Shiv arrives at the Yagya, everyone insists on him to lead the Yagya.

However, this enrages Daksha, who had planned to humiliate Lord Shiv and to his disappointment, his son-in-law is being praised by all. In a fit of rage, Daksha insults Lord Shiv and even curses Nandi.

He then announces his plan to conduct an even bigger Yagya, and deliberately excludes Lord Shiv from the invitees. This sets the stage for a few colossal instances that change the course of the legendary saga of Shiv and Shakti.

Talking about the ‘Prayag Yagya’, Vishwajeet Pradhan essaying the role of Prajapati Daksha shared: “Portraying Daksha has been a surreal experience for me. Daksha exudes power and authority, yet he must deal with a few internal conflicts. I’m immensely grateful to see how the audience has embraced me in the role of Daksha and showered love for this show.”

“My character’s arc arrives at a pivotal point with Prayag Yagya. Here’s where his disrespect towards Lord Shiv takes centre stage. The Yagya is a significant milestone in the epic tale of divine entities. I sincerely hope that our hard work in bringing this sequence to life resonates with the viewers and they continue to appreciate our efforts,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ is entertaining audiences with its spellbinding depiction of the universe’s first love saga between Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
