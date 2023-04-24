scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Vishwanath Chatterjee is currently seen playing the role of a lawyer Beni in the sitcom 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'.

By Agency News Desk

Known for his works in ‘Kaminey’, ‘Love Shagun’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, and ‘Lukka Chuppi’, actor Vishwanath Chatterjee is currently seen playing the role of a lawyer Beni in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’.

He spoke about doing comic roles and it’s challenges, his current show, and what made him return to the small screen after doing films.

He has been doing comedy in films and TV. When asked if this genre attracts him most or he is most comfortable in making others laugh, he said: “As an actor, I prefer to experiment than stick to one genre. I have had a lot of fun playing comedic roles in my career. Making the audience laugh is one of the most difficult tasks for any performer, and I am glad I can do it. In my show, I do situational and light-hearted humour, which instantly links me with the audience.”

“I enjoy doing it as well. But I would still like to play some serious characters, preferably negative ones. I want to play a well-drawn character who must leave an impression. It does not matter whether it is a leading or supporting role if it is interesting, offers variety and is entertaining,” he added.

Talking about his character and what makes it entertaining for the audience, he said: “I feel overwhelmed by the viewer’s response to my character, Beni, and I cannot thank them enough for showering this much love on me. Beni’s is there whenever Happu, his friend and brother-in-law, comes to him with his problems is admirable. He stands by him in all his problems, but at times, he becomes the cause of the problem. The tragedies Happu and Beni face, and their hilarious get-ups keep the audience glued to our show.”

About his bond with his on-screen friend Happu, played by Yogesh Tripathi, he shared: “It has been four years since we have played friends onscreen. We are like a family now. My maximum scenes are with him in the show, and we spent considerable time shooting them. Even if we are not in the scene, we sit together, crack jokes, and laugh heartily. We keep pulling each other’s legs during rehearsals, which is fun.”

He has been part of a number of films, however, for him what matters more is content and not the medium. Thus, when he got good roles to play on TV, he decided to say yes to them.

“As an actor, I crave good work, whatever the platform be. My friend Kavita Kaushik shared my contact information with the director, Shashank Bali, for one of his shows where I played episodic characters. He was very impressed with my acting abilities, but I never imagined my relationship with him would last this long. He told me that they planned to make ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and wanted me to be cast as Happu’s lawyer friend. I immediately said yes,” he wraps up.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
New AI, automation tools in Oracle Fusion Cloud to boost supply chain management
Next article
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

World Liver Day: 70% of asymptomatic people in India suffer from visceral fat obesity, 15% from fatty liver

Fashion and Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

Technology

ISRO expected to touch 424 foreign satellite launches on Saturday

Sports

Good week for Manchester City with Cup FA Cup final spot, Arsenal slip in Premier League

Technology

News outlet Insider to lay off 10% of its workforce

Sports

Living Legend: How Sachin became 'God of Cricket' in popular imagination

News

'HRNHM': Damyanti offers Surili money to stay away from Shivendra

News

Homi Adajania was 'never familiar with the Saas-Bahu genre'

Sports

IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell hit fifties before late strikes from RR bowlers restrict RCB to 189/9

Sports

IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

Health & Lifestyle

Have tested Covid positive, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid smell loss linked to changes in brain: Study

Sports

Ryan Reynolds-owned Welsh club promoted to English Football League

Technology

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K today

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Health & Lifestyle

Controversy in Bengal over Vivek Agnihotri's tweet on book-signing event venue change

Sports

Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara honoured at Sydney Cricket Ground

Technology

10 lakh Indian digital content creators likely to earn Rs 40K a month each

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US