‘What’s in your dabba?’: Manasi Roy makes a lunch group with cast of 'Kyunki Saas…'

Actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who is currently seen in the show ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, is a major foodie, and has made a group to chat about who will bring what in their lunchbox on the sets.

The group’s name is ‘What’s in your dabba?’ where everyone puts up a message to discuss the lunch menu.

Talking about the same, Manasi said: “Being a major foodie, I enjoy sharing my food and love feeding people. In the initial days, I used to come on the set and ask everyone what they have got for lunch. Later I just made a group called ‘What’s in your dabba?’ to chat with all my co-stars about their lunch plans.”

“Most of us get lunch from home, so every morning, everyone puts up a message telling who is bringing what, and whoever does not, I tell them to just get their appetite to the table, because we always have enough food for everyone. And because Ekta Saraiya and I are the two true Gujjus on set, we always have a basket full of snacks, so whenever someone is hungry, they know where to find it,” she said.

She added: “I just feel that eating together builds a great bond, the half an hour we get on the set where we are not working, just relaxing, enjoying our meal, and having fun, is really precious. From our directors, DOP, and other cast members, we all set up a big table during lunchtime and keep our dabbas there for everyone to eat, it’s like potluck day, but every day.”

‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s (Manasi) endeavor of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child but raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up.

In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Hetal (Dolphin Dubey) has been creating issues in Kesar’s (Navika Kotia) life and trying to turn her fiance Suraj (Lakshay Khurana) against her.

The upcoming episodes will witness how despite Hetal’s brutal behavior towards Kesar, Kesar fights back with Ambika to get Hetal back to the Rajguar house, because her house gets sold in the auction.

The show airs on Zee TV