When Aastha Sharma rehearsed 16 hours for a dance sequence

By Agency News Desk
Aastha Sharma _ news agency pic

Actress Aastha Sharma, who essays the role of Neerja in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, being a non-dancer had to take on the challenge of dancing by rehearsing for 16 hours straight. The storyline of the social drama focuses on Neerja trying to break free from Sonagachi and secure a life of dignity.In the recent storyline, Neerja must pay a price to rescue a few kids from Didun’s captivity. Despite her noble intentions, Abeer misunderstands her.At this point, the narrative features a dance sequence that Aastha had to pull off.

Speaking of her performance in the show Aastha said: “I needed to practice dancing because it’s not easy to pass off as a great dancer on camera when you aren’t one. Acing postures and dance moves can be very challenging for someone who is a non-dancer, but I had to rise to the occasion.”

She added: “I had my phone switched off and got to rehearsing the sequence for 16 hours straight. To my surprise, dancing felt like fun, and I thought I was frightened for no reason. I’m glad that I acquired a new skill through this show.”

“I would like to thank the choreographer for being patient with me and making me feel at ease while learning the moves. The day I shot for this sequence felt like an exam. I’m happy that all my efforts paid off.”

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on Colors.

