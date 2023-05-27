scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 27 (IANS) About 20 per cent or one in five adults considered healthy by medical standards, have glucose metabolism similar to those with prediabetes, finds an alarming study.

These healthy adults were identified using a new method of analysis, developed by scientists at Klick Health, a US based life sciences company, that flags a precursor to prediabetes called impaired glucose homeostasis (IGH).

In the study, published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, the team stressed the need for intervention to stop these adults from becoming diabetic.

“For people with diabetes, blood glucose levels can rise and fall like a wild roller-coaster ride with steep drops and peaks,” said Jaycee Kaufman, study lead author and research scientist at Klick Labs.

“We found a similar pattern in patients with IGH, albeit those patterns were more like gentle waves than dramatic peaks, but intervention on this population could limit the likelihood of progression to full diabetes,” she added.

A total of 384 people were equipped with a continuous glucose monitor for the study and assessed by a physician over a two-week time period.

Participants were diagnosed diabetic, pre-diabetic, or healthy, according to guidelines outlined by the American Diabetes Association.

After applying the mathematical model, patients were then re-classified into two groups based on their glucose homeostasis parameters: effective or impaired.

“What was most surprising is that 20 per cent of participants, who were assessed using the standard screening tools for diabetes and cleared as healthy by a physician, were then found to have impaired glucose homeostasis-reinforcing it is now possible to provide an earlier, more accurate and sensitive assessment of people’s diabetic status,” said Yan Fossat, Vice President of Klick Labs.

With research suggesting it is possible to reverse diabetes, or at least slow its progression, there is growing demand for screening tools that can flag at-risk individuals.

Screening and monitoring involve reviewing risk factors such as age, BMI, and family history; and diagnosis relies primarily on the blood tests like glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) and Oral Glucose Tolerance Test (OGTT).

“This new method of analysis is a major step forward in the prevention and management of diabetes,” Fossat said. “Early detection and intervention is critical in the management of Type 2 diabetes, so our method has the potential to have a significant impact on the lives of millions of people worldwide.”

–IANS

rvt/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp
This May Also Interest You
News

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

Sports

UP's Shardul Vihan ready to feature at Khelo India University Games for third time

News

Elliot Page had life-changing kiss with girl at gay bar months before 'Juno' shot him to fame

News

Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

Sports

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019', says Cummins ahead of 2023 Ashes challenge

Health & Lifestyle

400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties: Researchers

Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Look like it's just breakfast for him', says Hardik on Gill making habit of scoring 100s

Technology

Xi Jinping's call for open cooperation on tech 'could not be timelier': Gates

Technology

S-Korea's satellite enters orbit, makes communication with Earth

News

Sameer Vidwans calls Kartik Aaryan a 'director's delight'

News

Beyonce halts Paris gig to pay tribute to Tina Turner

Technology

Lava Agni 2 5G offers best Android experience from an Indian smartphone maker

News

'Things aren't as they seem': Vicky responds to Salman's security pushing him aside

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit led from the front in terms of driving the way we wanted to play, says Mark Boucher

News

New 'Roadies – Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, tiff between Gang Leaders

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US