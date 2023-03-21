scorecardresearch
10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand

By News Bureau

Ranchi, March 21 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has reached 10, while two active cases of H3N2 influenza have also been reported.

Keeping this in view, the state Health Department has alerted all the districts and blocks to take steps along the lines of Test-Track-Treat, to stop the spread of infection. Health workers have been asked to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour by wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene etc.

The first case of H3N2 influenza was found in Jamshedpur on Saturday while the second case was reported in Ranchi on Sunday.

In the first case, a 68-year-old woman was found infected with the virus, who is undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital.

According to Jujhar Manjhi, a civil surgeon based in East Singhbhum, samples of six patients who presented symptoms were sent to Micro Virology Lab for testing, wherein the influenza was confirmed in the female patient.

After her reports tested positive, her four family members have been isolated at home by the District Surveillance department and their samples have been taken.

The female patient has no travel history, said Manjhi.

In the second case, a girl child infected with the influenza is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ranchi. Doctors stated that she is being treated with oxygen therapy.

Five new Covid-19 cases were found in the state on Saturday. Of these, two patients are from Ranchi, two from East Singhbhum and one is from Deoghar.

Keeping the rising cases in view, a 20-bed isolation ward has been prepared at Ranchi Sadar Hospital, with arrangements of Oxygen, ventilator, High flow nasal cannula (HFNC) devices etc.

According to RIMS management, 24 beds have also been kept in the isolation ward at the institute.

There are 23 per cent people in the state who have not yet taken the second dose of Covid vaccine. Here, the health department has demanded the Centre to provide a dose of Covovax vaccine for the vaccination of children.

–IANS

snc/fs/sha

