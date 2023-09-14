10K people to take pledge to donate organs on Sep 16: Health Ministry

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said around 10,000 people are expected to take the pledge to donate organs on September 16.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will lead the pledge for organ donation at the GIC Ground in UP’s Agra, as per the communique issued by the Ministry.

Mandaviya had earlier said that the Narendra Modi-led government was committed to bring in more policies and reforms to popularise organ donation, adding the noble act of organ donation can save or transform the life of many people.

The Ministry also informed that the Minister will also lay the foundation stone for 23 Integrated Public Health Labs, and 87 Block Public Health Units in Agra besides inaugurating a super specialty block at Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, and an organ donation registry.

“This will be followed by a ‘Seva Pakhwada’ for saturation of essential health services which will run from September 17 (coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra’s birthday) to October 2. The ‘Ayushman Bhav’ campaign which was inaugurated by the President Droupadi Murmu, on September 13, that aims to redefine healthcare accessibility and inclusivity across the country will be implemented during the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ embodying a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach,” it said.

It said that the core objective of the Sewa Pakhwada is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

