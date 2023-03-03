scorecardresearch
32 people die from leptospirosis in Indonesia

By News Bureau

Jakarta, March 3 (IANS) At least 32 people died from leptospirosis in Indonesia from January to early March, the Health Ministry said.

These death cases were reported in Central Java (18), Yogyakarta (12), and West Java (2), Xinhua news agency reported.

“Leptospirosis bacteria spread more readily during the rainy season, which leads to flooding or inundation in many areas,” Health Ministry spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi told Xinhua on Thursday.

Out of 1,408 cases, 139 leptospirosis deaths were reported in the country last year.

–IANS

int/khz/

Cambodian PM calls for end to row over event name at SEA Games
Thailand's unemployment rate falls in Q4
