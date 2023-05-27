scorecardresearch
42 young Indian robotic surgeons set to share path-breaking procedures

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) As robotic surgeries, slowly but steadily, become mainstream in India, US-based Vattikuti Foundation is organising a key seminar here next month where young robotic surgeons from across the country will share their path-breaking procedures.

India has a need for a huge pool of orthopaedic surgery super-specialists who can handle the special needs of over 10 million children with physical deformities.

Specialist orthopaedic surgeons who can treat limb and spine problems can provide a better quality of life to afflicted children who form a startling 2.2 per cent of India’s young from newborns to 18-year-olds.

“India has approximately 100 paediatric orthopaedic surgeons which translates to a caseload of 5 million cases per surgeon,” according to Dr Ashok K Johari, an eminent paediatric orthopaedic surgeon.

It is well known that if congenital deformities are corrected early, “a child can be given the chance to live a better life. It is easier to conduct surgeries on a child by modifying the growth of the affected part,” added Dr Johari, who is also the President of the International Federation of Paediatric Societies.

Dr Johari will be in conversation with urology surgeon Dr Mahendra Bhandari, CEO of Vattikuti Foundation, on June 11 at a session with specialist surgeons who earned a one-year Vattikuti Foundation Fellowship to become accomplished robotic surgeons.

The Vattikuti Foundation has provided 51 young Indian surgeons year-long fellowships to study robotic surgery under the guidance of mentor surgeons.

At the event, 42 fellows from 18 locations across the country will share their experiences of conducting path-breaking robotic surgery procedures from head and neck, gastroenterology, general surgery, urology, gynaecology and colorectal soft tissue surgeries as well as joint replacement surgeries.

The fellows gained hands-on experience conducting surgeries at large corporate, government trust and private hospitals in India. Most fellows have also been sponsored for 2-to-4-week study programmes in the US.

“The Vattikuti Foundation is humbled by the success of its mission of training over 500 surgeons to become accomplished robotic surgeons and taking the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to patients globally,” said Dr Bhandari.

Vattikuti Foundation is currently accepting submissions for the KS International Innovation Awards 2023 in memory of Krishnaswami Subramaniam who is credited with growing the installed base of surgical robots in India.

In addition to the top 3 cash prizes adding up to $15,000, top 10-12 entrants will be invited to the ‘Humans at the Cutting Edge of Robotic Surgery’ symposium at Orsi Academy in Ghent, Belgium in October.

–IANS

shs/na

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
