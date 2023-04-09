scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

5 fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Tripura

By Agency News Desk

Agartala, April 9 (IANS) At least five people of a family, including a child, fell ill in Tripura after consuming wild poisonous mushrooms, health officials said on Sunday.

A doctor of a government hospital in Sepahijala District’s Bishramganj primary health center said that five people of a tribal family were admitted to the hospital on Saturday night after they started vomiting and feeling stomach ache following consuming wild mushrooms.

The doctor said that when the condition of the ailing people, including a three-year-old child deteriorated, they were referred to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital for better medical treatment.

Every year, many people, mostly tribals, die or fall sick in the northeastern states after consuming wild mushrooms, and some of them often succumb to their illness.

The indigenous people cannot identify the wild mushrooms that are unsafe for consumption. Mass awareness is necessary against the consumption of wild mushrooms, the health officials pointed out.

–IANS

sc/dpb

Previous article
iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more
Next article
Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

No alarm signals yet in Bengal, but state govt braces for fresh Covid wave

Health & Lifestyle

With positive cases going past 300 daily, Himachal pitches for more vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling (IANS Interview)

News

Soundarya is training for MMA 'for something special overseas'

News

Madhuri shares BTS pics from photoshoot, Anil Kapoor calls her 'classic'

Technology

SpaceX's Starship 'ready for launch', says Musk

Health & Lifestyle

15,000 women participate in Surat's 'Saree Walkathon' to promote fitness

Sports

IPL 2023: This is the strength of yellow jersey, says Raina on Rahane's 19-ball fifty for CSK

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

Technology

HACK Summit in Hyderabad to discuss cyber security

Sports

Messi scores and assists to lift PSG out of slump

Sports

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings haven't won the title yet, hopefully I can change fortunes, says Sam Curran

News

Lilly Singh, Arjun Rampal, Hrithik support Preity Zinta after harassment post

Sports

AIFF condoles demise of former India defender Menino Figueiredo

Fashion and Lifestyle

Aditya Roy Kapur eats half kg ice cream in one sitting on his cheat day

Technology

iPhone 15 Pro design discloses new buttons, titanium frame, more

Fashion & Lifestyle

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 5,357 new Covid cases

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US