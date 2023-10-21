New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANSlife) Picture a space where the rhythmic cadence of dance, the resonant chords of music, the vivid imaginations of art, the chic elegance of fashion, and the stirring drama of live performances converge. It’s a canvas of creative expressions waiting to unfold.A lineup of remarkable creators, each comes with a promise of taking you on a sensory voyage as the DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ comes to New Delhi this weekend.

From showcases where audiences can express their own creative expressions to an immersive experience that brings the tactile essence of textiles, this event is here to immerse yourself in a mesmerising array of experiences curated by some of the most curious minds in the country. Here is look into the artists and their work:

Bahaar Rohatgi brings a community-crafted art odyssey

Dive into Bahaar’ Rohatgi’s collective art odyssey, where each stroke on a giant canvas unfolds a shared narrative. Guided by Bahaar, attendees contribute to a living artwork, embodying a shared exploration and evoking inner reflections. It’s more than a showcase; it’s an immersive journey emphasising the essence of collective creativity, evolving with every interaction. This experience underlines that art, akin to life, is a journey, not a destination, where collective endeavor shapes perception, devoid of imposition.

Rohatgi, who left her lucrative career in law to pursue her passion for the arts, has exhibited both in India and abroad; in 2017, she was given the ‘Best Emerging Artist’ award by ASSOCHAM at the SAARC Women Economic Forum.

Immersive textile installation by Ekaya Banaras x Lalima

KATRAN: A soaring tribute to textile heritage by Ekaya Banaras and Lalima morphs the essence of Benarasi and silk handloom traditions into a grand visual spectacle. By repurposing what’s often discarded, ‘KATRAN’ unveils the uncelebrated charm of textile remnants, elevating them to a form and scale that commands admiration. It’s not just an installation; it’s a narrative of sustainability, a testament to the timeless beauty inherent in every thread, and a salute to the enduring legacy of India’s textile heritage.

Indian contemporary electronica by Raj and Chie Nishikori

A musical experience by guitarist & producer, Raj is known for blending jazz with electronic music fused with neo-soul guitars while showcasing his solid Indian roots. Packed with sounds that one would hear at dusk, this immersive musical experience is bound to transport the audience into another realm.Raj’s music has received well worldwide, racking up more than 7 million streams on Spotify. The performance would also feature Japanese trumpet player Chie Nishikori. The set will be a combination of lush Chillhop lofi beats with atmospheric sounds, Indian elements such as sitar, flute etc. along with the introduction of live trumpet & guitars eventually.

Gear up for them: wyd tonight? , Glass Walls , Hello Summer, 107

Overture by Aniruddh Mehta and Myles

From traditional graphic design to digital and new media arts, visionary Mumbai-based designer and founder of Studio Bigfat, Anirudhh Mehta is joining hands with creative coder and music technologist Myles. Unveiling their masterpiece ‘Overture’ in a captivating 14-minute act, get ready to make the most of this unforgettable journey into the unexplored world of audiovisual delights as you witness the piece come alive at the DEWAR’S Stay Curious HQ this weekend. Aniruddh Mehta is a Mumbai-based designer and artist whose work ranges from traditional graphic design to digital and new media arts. Myles Pereira is a music technologist, creative coder, and composer who puffs out custom software solutions regarding interactive art exhibits, visuals, and tools that allow musicians to express themselves artistically.

Learn the art of curating innovating drinks by DEWAR’S Brand Ambassadors

Led by an expert mixologist and DEWAR’S Brand Ambassador, this workshop is set to offer an engaging experience for cocktail enthusiasts, providing hands-on training and guidance in crafting exquisite and innovative drinks. Participants explore the art of mixology, learning techniques and experimenting with a variety of flavours to create unique and tantalising beverages.

Sublime Sound (Anhad Khanna) and KSC’s After-Party:

Kunal Singh Chhabra, known as KSC, brings the night alive post-event with an after-party that’s a reflection of his multidisciplinary artistry. As a DJ and Creative Director, KSC has been a trendsetter in India’s electronic and hip-hop music scene since his teenage years. His venture, “All Star Sauce,” reflects Delhi’s pulsating culture through its leading collectives, also resonating in his online radio shows “Barbecue Chutney” and “Public Service Announcement.” The after-party curated by KSC isn’t just a musical feast; it’s a dive into a vibrant, edgy, and futuristic world where every beat is a narrative, promising a euphoric conclusion to the immersive journey at Stay Curious.

Date: October 21

Venue: STIR, Chhatarpur, New Delhi

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

–IANS

ianslife/os/tb