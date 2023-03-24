scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

About 40% of Japan's population have infection-derived Covid antibody

By News Bureau

Tokyo, March 24 (IANS) Japan’s Health Ministry has found that about 40 per cent of people as of last month had a type of coronavirus antibody which can only be acquired through infection, local media reported on Friday.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the Ministry found the antibody in 42.3 per cent of the blood samples taken from 13,121 individuals between 16 and 69 in late February, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figure was up approximately 14 percentage points from the previous survey in November when the nation was hit by the eighth wave of infections.

By age group, people aged 16 to 19 had the highest ratio at 62.2 per cent, while the figure was as low as 28.3 per cent among those in their 60s.

Japan’s antibody prevalence rate remains lower than those of other Western countries, Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) and chair of the health ministry’s advisory panel, was quoted as saying.

There is a need to continue tracking relevant data as Japan’s relatively low figure could affect its future infection situation, the expert added.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!
Next article
India's EndTB 2025 goal ambitious, herculean task, but achievable: ExpertS
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

India's EndTB 2025 goal ambitious, herculean task, but achievable: ExpertS

News

T-Series brings to you the melancholic single ‘Never Together’ sung by Manan Bhardwaj ft. Yesha Sagar!

News

Vijayendra Kumeria learns from drunk scenes in movies for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a hint on 3 Idiots sequel in this viral video

Sports

World Athletics deals a big blow to DSD, male-to-female transgender athletes

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni shows his "Multiverse" as he rolls his arm during CSK's training session

Sports

New Zealand's Chad Bowes, Rachin Ravindra set for ODI debuts against Sri Lanka

News

Rakesh Roshan divulges how his son Hrithik Roshan got into films

News

When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence

News

Pragya Jaiswal explores landscapes of Finland, calls it a 'magical experience'

News

Patralekhaa to commence shooting for 'Phule' in early April

Lyrics

Bholaa – Dil Hai Bholaa Song Lyrics starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Amala Paul

Sports

World Athletics lifts suspension of Russia over doping, ban for Ukraine war continues

News

Swara Bhasker looks like a queen in green lehenga; Netizens say ‘Pakistani ghagra hai’

News

Namik Paul: 'As an actor, I feel it is a great opportunity to play double role'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Hina Khan visits Umrah with family and shares peaceful pictures from the holy place

Sports

Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Harry Kane overtakes Wayne Rooney to break England's all-time goal record

News

Rani Mukerji, Tahir Raj Bhasin on ‘Dada’ Pradeep Sarkar’s demise

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US