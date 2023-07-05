scorecardresearch
AIIMS Bhubaneswar inks MoU with SVNIRTAR for academic, research and patient care

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, July 5 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Swami Vivekananda National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (SVNIRTAR) Cuttack for academic, research and comprehensive rehabilitation care.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas and SVNIRTAR Director P.P. Mohanty signed the MoU on Wednesday to jointly work on several aspects for holistic rehabilitation care.

Biswas said that the two prominent national institutes will work on referral of patients (like Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Burn and Plastic Surgery, Pediatrics, Medicine) and departments of SVNIRTAR like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Orthopedics etc.) to improve healthcare and research in specialised areas.

He also emphasised on scope of expansion for rehabilitation care to other patient groups such as Cardiovascular, Mental, Cancer etc.

This MoU has also aimed to design various short term academic programmes in the form of fellowship, collaborative research, conduct symposia, colloquium, workshops, seminars and conferences on chosen topics and areas to train students in both the institutions, the director said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has always encouraged such tie-ups to excel the healthcare delivery to the people. Biswas has extended gratitude to Mandaviya for the support to make this MoU a successful one.

The collaboration aims for human resource development in the area of rehabilitation, tertiary prevention, biomedical engineering and technology, also, to develop academic credit sharing mechanisms under various programmes as per the provision under NEP 2020.

Being India’s largest locomotor rehabilitation care, SVNIRTAR has been providing a wide range of rehabilitative care like Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, speech therapy, Prosthetics & Orthotics etc.

The collaboration will give an opportunity for exposure to acute care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar so that the rehabilitation facility can be programmed and initiated at a very early stage, said Mohanty.

–IANS

bbm/uk

Agency News Desk
