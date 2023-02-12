scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Ailing Oommen Chandy flown to Bengaluru

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who has been ailing for a few months, was airlifted to Bengaluru on Sunday.

His wife, Mariamma Oommen, son Chandy Oomen, and daughters Maria and Achu accompanied him on the special chartered flight, arranged by the Congress.

The former Chief Minister was not keeping well since 2019 and had undergone laser surgery for a throat ailment at a hospital in Germany. He was under treatment at a multi-specialty hospital in Bengaluru but had later returned back to Thiruvananthapuram.

However, there were reports in the past few days that proper care was not being taken of him and later, he was taken to a private hospital in Neyyatinakara near here for treatment of pneumonia. After a few days of treatment, Chandy’s health condition improved.

On his way to the airport, Chandy denied reports that had appeared in a section of the media that his family had delayed his treatment.

“I don’t know how such reports have come stating that my family delayed my treatment. This pained me and my family members,” he said.

Congress General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal had met the former Chief Minister at the hospital and conveyed the party’s decision to provide all the treatment to Chandy as also the chartered flight to airlift him to Bengaluru.

A controversy erupted after Oomen Chandy’s younger brother Alex Chandy and some other relatives had written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking his intervention to provide treatment to the former Chief Minister, and this was picked up by a section of the media.

–IANS

aal/vd

Previous article
'Bigg Boss 16': Salman to launch 'Naiyo Lagda Dil' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on finale
Next article
'BB16': Abdu to channel his 'inner' Tara from 'Gadar' as sequel's trailer to launch on finale
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Sweden discards 8.5 mn doses Covid-19 vaccines

News

'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

Health & Lifestyle

Pakistan to start polio vaccination campaign in 39 districts

News

'BB16' Finale: Priyanka out; 'mandali' members Shiv, Stan make it to Top 2

News

Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows! (Ld)

News

'BB16' Finale: MC Stan gets voice call from girlfriend, told 'trophy lekar hi aana'

News

'BB16' Finale: Salman dances with 'Ishq Main Ghayal' actress Reem Shaikh

News

'BB16' Finale: Top rappers Badshah, Raftaar and others unite to support 'Basti Ka Hasti' MC Stan

News

Star-studded reception for Sid-Kiara; those present: Alia to Kajol, Ajay to Abhishek

News

'BB 16' Finale: Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan make it to Top 3

News

'BB16 Finale': Ameesha Patel, Gautam Singh Vig dance on 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'

News

'BB 16' Finale: After Shalin, 'kitchen queen' Archana Gautam out from winner's race

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Finalists get emotional as their mothers come to give 'aashirvaad'

News

'BB16 Finale': Shalin Bhanot is first out from grand finale race

News

'Bigg Boss 16' Finale: Abdu Rozik says he is going to 'Big Brother'

News

Sunny Deol's hook step attempt has Amisha and Salman cracking up

News

'Bigg Boss 16': Tina Datta skips going in 'house', will join ex-housemates on stage

News

'BB16' Finale: First elimination announcement; Bhai says 'you'll be shocked'

Technology

China's reopening likely to help S.Korean economy rebound: Report

Technology

Elon Musk spends long day at Twitter HQ, fixes 2 key problems

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US