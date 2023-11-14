Air pollution can aggravate complications for diabetic patients: Expert

Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) On the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Tuesday, a leading environmental activist and green technologist from Kolkata has emphasised the need for diabetic patients to remain immune from the rising graph of air pollution.

Considering that Kolkata is one of the top-most polluted cities in the country as well as the world, green technologist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said diabetic patients in the city need to be especially cautious on this count.

According to him, air pollution is a leading cause of not just insulin resistance but also aggravates incidences of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

“The association between air pollution and diabetes is stronger for traffic associated pollutants, gaseous, nitrogen dioxide, tobacco smoke and particulate matter,” Ghosh said.

Medical fraternity in the state capital feels that considering the high rate of pollution in the city, diabetic patients should adopt some precautions while being inside the house as well as when stepping out.

According to them, the first compulsory precaution is to compulsorily wear facemasks, as was done during the Covid-19 pandemic, while going out of the house.

Doctors have also claimed that it is also advisable to continue wearing masks at workplaces for diabetic patients as far as possible.

This, according to them, reduces the impact level of PM 2.5 in air on bodies and thus causes less damage.

At home, according to doctors, diabetic patients should install HEA filter-fitted air-purifiers, since such machines are very effective in filtering the dust and pollutant particles in the air within the residence.

According to doctors and fitness experts, diabetic patients should also do some kind of free-hand exercise at home for at least 30 minutes during their spare time.

Fitness expert and yoga teacher Rosun Munshi claims that it is a proven fact that a number of asanas not only help in attaining lower blood sugar and blood sugar levels, but also helps in improving circulation.

–IANS

