All Nipah protocols in place in Kozhikode: Kerala Health Minister

By Agency News Desk

Kozhikode, Sep 16 (IANS) All Nipah protocols are in place in Kozhikode and the situation is being managed well, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said here on Saturday.

She was addressing the media after chairing a high-level meeting of top officials in this regard.

“We have set in order a full fledged protocol to be followed in treatment, isolation and discharge in Nipah. Extensive collection of samples is being done and those who test positive will be screened once more,” said George who is staying put in Kozhikode, which reported two deaths and six positive cases recently.

“On Saturday 11, the results of high risk cases came and all of them were negative. At present 21 high risk patients are under isolation at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and two at a private hospital. The nine-year-old boy, who tested positive and is the son of the first person who died ofNipah, is stable and improving. Nineteen teams of officials are working hard across the district,” added George.

Educational institutions in Kozhikode have been directed to go into online mode till further orders.

