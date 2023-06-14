scorecardresearch
Arrested TN Minister Senthil Balaji advised bypass surgery

By Agency News Desk
Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji _ news agency pic

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Electricity and Prohibition Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested during early morning hours of Wednesday, has been advised by-pass surgery at the earliest. A coronary angiogram has been performed on the minister who complained of chest pain at the TN Government Multi-Super Specialty hospital at Omandurar where he was admitted.

After the angiogram, doctors have advised a by-pass surgery on the arrested minister as the Coronary angiogram revealed a triple vessel disease.

It may be noted that Senthil Balaji was arrested after the Enforcement Directorate had conducted raids at his official residence and his office in the State Secretariat. He was questioned for 18 hours before being arrested during the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrest and subsequent hospitalisation of the minister has led to a wide-spread protests with Chief Minister Stalin himself leading the attack against the Centre. In a statement, Stalin said that the DMK will not succumb to intimidation tactics. He also said that the party would take legal recourse.

The state unit of Congress also came out strongly against the arrest of the Electricity minister with the state president K S Alagiri alleging that the BJP was trying to intimidate the opposition which won’t work in Tamil Nadu.

–IANS

aal/shb/

