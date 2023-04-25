scorecardresearch
Arthroscopy best option for shoulder dislocation

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 25 (IANS) Experts at a cadaveric workshop on arthroscopy at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) have said that if one is suffering from frequent dislocation of the shoulder joint, the patient should seek an opinion for arthroscopy which is a minimally invasive procedure to diagnose and treat joint problems.

Prof Ashish Kumar, head of sports medicine department said, “Arthroscopy is effective in many joint problems and recurrent dislocation of the shoulder joint is one.”

Dr Vivek Mahajan of the Sports Injury Centre, Safdarjung explained that in arthroscopy, a surgeon inserts a narrow tube attached to a fibre-optic video camera through a small incision- -about the size of a buttonhole. The view inside the joint is transmitted to a monitor.

The procedure also allows surgeons to repair ligaments, tendons, cartilage and bones. It takes less time and the patient can return to work from the second day itself, he added.

Dr Devendra Singh, another expert from Safdarjung, said that arthroscopy is usually recommended for the working people and sportsmen who cannot afford losing even a single day.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Now book hotels on MakeMyTrip with zero payment
Abdu Rozik and Shiv Thakare recreate ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ magic
