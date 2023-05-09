scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Australia follows India to ban vaping as it becomes an epidemic among teens

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) As part of a major step to protect public health, the government of Australia has banned vaping due to increased usage among teenagers.

Australia has become the 47th country to ban vaping and join countries like India, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina, Japan, Brazil, which have earlier banned e-cigarettes.

Earlier this month while announcing the ban on what has been seen as an epidemic, Australian Health Minister, Mark Butler said vaping has become a significant behavioural issue in high schools and a growing concern in elementary schools.

The Minister expressed his concern over the marketing strategy of disguising vapes as highlighter pens, which makes it easier for kids to hide and use them at school. He called it a shameful tactic and that the government is determined to eliminate this market.

The Australian government will ban the import of non-prescription vaping products including non-nicotine devices.

As the harmful effects of vaping are becoming more evident and its use among teenagers continues to rise globally, experts from various fields, including doctors, pulmonologists, child experts and psychologists are speaking out against vaping.

Many argue that vaping has become a gateway to smoking and that developed countries are late in banning these devices.

The long-term impact of e-cigarettes is still unknown, but studies have shown serious lung injuries and adverse health effects associated with their use.

Vikas Mittal, Associate Director, Pulmonology, Max Healthcare said: “Vaping and E-cigarettes are relatively new intoxication habits and long-term impacts are yet to be fully understood. However, since 2019, several peer-reviewed journals have reported e-cigarette-related lung injuries, some of which have been serious and required ICU interventions. Such concerns and the rising use of such devices among teens are prompting countries to take action and question the harmlessness of e-cigarettes.

“India has done well to ban e-cigarettes early on and any country not taking such measures is being slow in addressing an issue that will undoubtedly pose a health risk to future generations.”

Butler believes that the public was promised that vaping would be a pathway out of smoking, not a pathway into it.

Unfortunately, according to the Minister, this is what it has become.

Rajesh Gupta, Additional Director Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Healthcare Noida, said: “It is not scientifically right to claim that a step-down from smoking cigarettes to E-cigarettes will effectively eliminate nicotine addiction. As per current knowledge, this approach is not going to work since E-cigarettes also contain nicotine. When a person uses an e-cigarette, the nicotine vapour is absorbed into the bloodstream and triggers the release of dopamine which is the pleasure chemical in the brain that sustains the addiction. Thus, promoting one form of smoking as a replacement for other form of smoking doesn’t make sense.

“E-cigarettes become a step-up activity to smoking conventional cigarettes specially for children. This is because electronic devices which are a key part of e-cigarettes can be used to deliver other higher degrees of addictive substances which can be in the form of sticks or other liquids. I am surprised that developed countries are taking this long to ban e-cigarettes.”

India’s ban on e-cigarettes in September 2019 was aimed at preventing the potential harm that e-cigarettes could pose to future generations.

The decision was made in consultation with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which listed the reasons for the ban in a white paper.

The white paper pointed out that electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) contain highly addictive nicotine solutions, as well as other ingredients such as flavouring agents and vaporizers that are harmful to health and can cause adverse effects like cardiovascular and neurological disorders, as well as impact foetal development.

There are two forms of e-cigarettes being promoted: heated tobacco products and vaping devices.

Heated tobacco e-cigarettes heat actual tobacco instead of burning it, resulting in an aerosol that can be inhaled.

While vaping devices do not use tobacco but heat up a liquid usually containing nicotine to create an aerosol.

–IANS

san/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role
Next article
Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with
This May Also Interest You
News

Lisa Ray felt uncomfortable celebrating 'Afreen Afreen' video she was strongly identified with

News

Ke Huy Quan says he initially passed on 'American born Chinese' role

News

TV actress Monika Singh: Faced a lot of rejections that comes with being an aspiring actress

News

Jason Statham fights more sea monsters in 'Meg 2' first trailer

News

Kumar Sanu was not aware of daughter Shannon K's acting debut

Sports

IPL 2023: Eden crowd chanting 'Rinku, Rinku' gave me goosebumps, says KKR skipper Nitish Rana

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line, says Aiden Markram

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma's challenges as Mumbai Indians skipper have doubled, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

IPL 2023: Every single game is important for us whether we won or lost the last game, says Jason Roy

Sports

IPL 2023: Fearless Faf du Plessis aims to be more aggressive for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sports

IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha is such a phenomenal guy, says Shubman Gill

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shilpa Shetty gets trolled for wearing a ‘zebra crossing’ outfit

Technology

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

Technology

Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as India Head

Technology

Qualcomm to acquire Autotalks to bolster Snapdragon's automotive safety tech

Technology

Global tech services sector hits $57 bn in deal activity despite slowdown

Technology

IISER Bhopal team creates organic molecules that emit near-infrared light

Technology

Centre asks ICEA, MAIT to ensure FM Radio is active in all mobile phones

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US