scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Australian PM announces funding for health system overhaul

By Agency News Desk

Canberra, April 28 (IANS) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a major overhaul of the country’s health system.

Following a meeting with state and territory leaders on Friday, Albanese revealed a 2.2 billion Australian dollar (1.4 billion US dollar) package to reform Medicare, the country’s universal health care scheme, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the plan, which is aimed at relieving pressure on hospitals, the nurse and paramedic workforce will be boosted, doctors incentivised to stay open later to improve after-hours medical care and pharmacists will play a greater role in the health system.

The measures also include investing in digital health to improve health outcomes.

Unveiling the package, Albanese said that health would be “front and center” for his government in 2023.

He said this package of measures will address immediate challenges in primary care, take pressure off the hospital system, and lay the foundations for long-term Medicare reform.

A report published by peak doctors’ body the Australian Medical Association (AMA) on Friday found that Australia’s public hospital performance is at its lowest level in over a decade.

Steve Robson, president of the AMA, said it was encouraging that governments across the country were prioritising health.

“So the first thing is we need acknowledgment from our leaders and a commitment to reform in the way public hospitals are funded and run,” he said.

“National Cabinet today is the ideal opportunity to look at funding models and also to look at keeping patients out of hospitals by improving access to general practice and primary care.”

–IANS

int/svn/

Previous article
'PS:2' actors feel school-level history has been unfair to indigenous empires
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ahmedabad Open golf: Jamal Hossain chips his way to title, breaks four-year-long victory-drought

Technology

We'll continue to evaluate what we're seeing in our business: Amazon CEO on layoffs

Technology

Chinese researchers achieve ultra high-speed communication via 6G

Sports

Fakhar Zaman's ton sets up Pakistan's 500th win in ODIs via 5-wicket victory over New Zealand

Sports

Punjab bats for hosting National Games

Fashion and Lifestyle

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma flaunting their dancing skills; Fan say Mard sirf apni pasanadita aurat ke sath hi aisa dance kar sakta hai

Sports

Wrestlers move SC for FIR against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

News

'Drug influx' in Malayalam film industry, Kerala Govt mulls film conclave

Technology

Sony sells 38.4 mn PlayStation5 to date, posts $22.5 bn record sales in Q1

Technology

Lyft, Deloitte announce layoffs amid global meltdown

News

Nysa Devgn slips while jumping out of the car, and bumps into a security guard

News

A leopard shows up instead of a tiger during the shoot of ‘Baghin’

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

Sports

La Liga: No rest in Spain with midweek matches starting on Tuesday

News

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma poses with Faf du Plessis, actress calls it ‘fresh lime soda’ band

Sports

IPL 2023: Curran, Harpreet, Jitesh knocks propel Punjab Kings to 214/8 against Mumbai Indians

News

Keanu Reeves kept spinal injury secret so he didn't lose 'The Matrix'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US