scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, June 20 (IANS) With 14 more patients succumbing to heat-related ailments in the last 24 hours, fatalities due to heatwave in Uttar Pardesh’s Ballia district has mounted to 68 since June 15.

A committee appointed by the state government visited villages in Bansdih and Garwar development blocks which reported maximum casualties.

Led by Dr K. N. Tiwari (Director Medical Care) and Dr A.K. Singh (Director Infectious Diseases), the team met the family members of some of the deceased to study if a specific pattern may be spotted and claimed that they did not come across any sign of panic.

Singh said, “We spoke to some families and learnt that the now-deceased were unwell for a long time. One of them had TB. But what remains undeniable is the high heat and humidity levels in the villages.”

He also said there were power outages in the villages which added to the woes of the people.

Citing the example of one such village Parbatpur, he said, “Locals claimed that a transformer snag had left more than half of the village without power for over two weeks now. The district officials have been apprised to initiate relief measures.”

Singh also said several blood samples of patients who were under treatment were collected and sent for tests to check any other disease.

Asked to comment on the reasons for deaths at Ballia district hospital (DH), Singh said, “The DH is the highest referral centre and the burden of patients is high, so the number of deaths is also proportionate.”

Dr Singh said additional air coolers have been put up in the wards of the district hospital where some patients had complained of facing unbearable heat. Besides, additional nurses and pharmacists have been deployed to ensure continuity  of treatment.

–IANS

amita/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing: Services crowned champions with 9 gold medals, Haryana finish second

Sports

Ashes 2023: First Test in balance as Australia reach 107/3 in chase of 281 against England

Sports

PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen hold onto clinch victory against the Golden Eagles UP

Sports

Sr women's football nationals: Odisha too good for Punjab; Tamil Nadu continue to roll

Sports

PHL 2023: Resolute Rajasthan Patriots soar to victory against the Delhi Panzers

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal improves Asian record to 21.77m (Ld)

Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Punjab shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor improves his Asian record to 21.77m

Sports

Asian Track Cycling: India's Ronaldo Singh wins silver, sets new national record

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Prajapati, Maqsood, Ilyas lead Oman's stunning chase in upset win over Ireland

Sports

European Rally C'ship: Team MRF Tyres wins Rally Liepaja in Latvian ERC round

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea against ban on FDC drugs

News

‘Pret Boys’ all set to give the ‘chills’ and ‘giggles’

Health & Lifestyle

Changes in eye may soon help detect Alzheimer's: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US