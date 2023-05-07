scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Between food and the mouth – identity, history and religion

By Agency News Desk

"And I actually feel very strongly about it. The fact that we are not uniform truly defines us, and this holds true for our food culture as well," Shankar tells IANS at the ongoing first edition of Sikkim Art and Literature Festival (May 6-8) organized by the state government in collaboration with Teamwork Arts.

While the country may have been subjected to several conquests in the past, she feels none of them completely flattened the way of life here but surely adopted several cultural aspects of this land. Citing the examples of Mughals, who introduced spices in their food after coming in contact with local food here, and developed many new recipes she adds, "By the way, it is Muglai food that is known as Indian food abroad. It is incorrect to talk about the notion of food without taking into account the way it incorporates so many different meanings and makes it is own — that is where the taste comes from."

Looking at different identities created by food as mosaics and examining diverse mosaics, the author also looks at food through different religions. "While Muslims used Unnani and Hindus, Ayurvedic principles, in the past, before modern medicine took over, there was also a holistic way of what to eat. The cooking style was about balance. While having a mango drink, you needed to balance it with something else, or no fish in the rainy season etc. It is also about how it impacts many things about our personalities and the way we return to our childhood foods. You keep returning to comfort food but also experiment. And let us not forget, in the past, food was a major marker of one’s identity — caste, religion, and hierarchy. The Brahmins would not eat non-vegetarian, while Kshatriyas and others would."

But what made a political analyst write about food? Shankar asserts it has always held a peculiar fascination for her, and for the past 25 years, she has been reading food memoirs and recipe books — trying out new things at any given time. Calling herself a novice, she feels the questions she has would be similar to what a lot of other people too, the author adds, "And I just followed those queries into different streams for this book. I went to science, anthropology, and archaeology and looked at the ways the scholars had answered the questions. That is what makes ‘Turmeric Nation’ slightly different — the approach of as a novice — so it is highly experimental, thus some essays are better than the others."

And now the author wants to focus on something she has always been fascinated by — crime fiction. In fact, her manuscript is already with her agent in London. "However, it has been really hard to give up my training as an academician. While the latter requires you to be upfront, crime fiction demands you hold on till the end."

(Sukant Deepak can be contacted at sukant.d@ians.in)

–IANS<br>sukant/sha

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt
Next article
IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq posts photo with Gambhir, takes a dig at Virat Kohli

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj gets into argument with Phil Salt

Sports

IPL 2023: Philip Salt outshines Kohli, Lomror; powers Delhi Capitals to 7-wicket win over RCB (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties in vain as Delhi Capitals beat RCB by 7 wickets

Sports

Madrid Open: India's Rohan Bopanna loses in the men's doubles final

Sports

Sun Jiajun lowers men's 50m breaststroke Asian record in China's National Championships

Sports

IWL 2023: Gokulam Kerala pound Kahaani FC in a record-breaking victory; HOPS FC win

News

Manipuri film 'Ishanou' recognised as World Classic; to be screened at Cannes

News

Taylor Swift to release re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' on July 7

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Lomror fifties propel RCB to 181/4 against Delhi Capitals

Sports

Sub-jr Women's Hockey Nationals: Haryana, Jharkhand, UP, Himachal register wins

Sports

Indian Men's Deaf Team beats Bangladesh, wins IDCA Tri-Nation ODI Tournament

Sports

IPL 2023: Rohit should take a break for the time being, and keep himself fit for the WTC Final, says Gavaskar

Sports

Paul Stirling named in Ireland's squad for Lord's Test against England, Josh Little rested

Sports

IPL 2023: We had an off-day as a batting unit, admits Rohit Sharma after MI's six-wicket loss to CSK

Sports

RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli becomes first player to score 7,000 IPL runs

Sports

IPL 2023: Pathirana's consistency, variation, pace make him special; should not play red-ball cricket, says MS Dhoni

News

Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 'Spy' centred around Netaji's death releases on June 29

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US