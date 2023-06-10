scorecardresearch
Botswana on high alert against cholera outbreak

By Agency News Desk

Gaborone, June 10 (IANS) Health authorities in Botswana are on high alert following the outbreak of cholera in some countries in the Southern African Development Community — South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

“The ministry is on high alert and continues to monitor developments in the region and globally,” said Christopher Nyanga, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, on Thursday issuing a statement on precautionary measures against cholera.

Nyanga highlighted that some deaths have also been recorded in the neighboring countries due to the cholera outbreak. “However, Botswana has so far not recorded any cholera case,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Nyanga further advised citizens and residents who travel to infected countries to take necessary hygiene precautions and present to their health facilities if experiencing any symptoms.

–IANS

int/sha

