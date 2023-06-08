scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Brain tumour cases rising 'steadily' in India, 20% are children: Doctors

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Brain tumour cases are rising ‘steadily’ in India, and children account for 20 per cent of the increasing cases, say doctors here on the occasion of World Brain Tumour Day on Thursday.

World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 every year to increase awareness and educate the public about brain tumours.

In 2020, brain tumour was ranked as the 10th most common kind of tumour among Indians. The International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC) reported that there are over 28,000 cases of brain tumours reported in India each year and more than 24,000 people reportedly die due to brain tumours annually.

“The occurrence of brain tumours in India is steadily rising. More and more cases of brain tumours are reported each year in our country among people of varied age groups. Every year 40,000 to 50,000 people are diagnosed with brain tumours, out of which 20 per cent are children,” Aditya Gupta, Director, Neurosurgery and Cyberknife Centre, Artemis Hospital, told IANS.

“India is witnessing an increasing trend of central nervous system tumours. The prevalence ranges from 5 to 10 per 1,00,000 population. Very few people know that out of these, only two per cent of tumours turn cancerous,” added Ravindra Srivastava, Director Neurosurgery, Primus Hospital.

The doctors said it’s critical to recognise the early warning signals since symptoms like unexplained nausea, persistent headaches, seizures, visual problems and cognitive changes shouldn’t be disregarded.

According to Shashi Shekhar Singh, Neurosurgery, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, the risk factors for brain tumours vary depending on the type of tumour.

“While the exact causes of brain tumours are often unknown, the factors associated with an increased risk of developing a brain tumour include age: in adults, gliomas are more common, while medulloblastomas are more prevalent in children; genetic conditions and family history; exposure to ionising radiation, such as radiation therapy for cancers or exposure to nuclear accidents; and gender: meningiomas are more common in females, while gliomas are slightly more common in males,” Singh told IANS.

Further, research is also ongoing to understand the possible role of certain environmental factors in the development of brain tumours.

Some studies have suggested potential associations between exposure to certain chemicals or electromagnetic fields and an increased risk of brain tumours. However, more research is needed to establish definitive links.

The health experts called for a healthy lifestyle that includes a balanced diet, frequent exercise and enough sleep to promote general brain health and reduce the risk of brain tumours.

Essential strategies in lowering the risk also include keeping the brain safe from damage and injury and avoiding exposure to toxic substances.

However, “it’s important to note that the majority of brain tumours occur in individuals without any identifiable risk factors. Most cases are sporadic, meaning they occur by chance without a known cause,” Singh said.

“If you have concerns about your risk of developing a brain tumour, it’s best to consult with a healthcare professional who can assess your individual situation and provide appropriate guidance,” he added.

–IANS

rvt/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema
Next article
Vibhuti Narayan Mishra turns photographer in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Adobe brings Firefly generative image creator to enterprises globally

Sports

WTC Final: I wasn't challenged enough on my front-foot defence, says David Warner

News

Ezra Miller on 'The Flash': 'There's something really human about the story'

News

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reunite over dinner with his parents

Sports

WTC Final: Former India, Australia cricketers criticize Ravichandran Ashwin's non-selection

Sports

Athletics: India's Jyothi wins silver; Amlan Borgohain bags bronze in Finland

Technology

WhatsApp launches new feature 'Channels' for broadcast messages

News

Zack Snyder's upcoming space adventure 'Rebel Moon' to release in two parts

News

For rapper Tobe Nwigwe, acting in 'Transfomers' was 'way less pressure'

Sports

Global boxing body rejects IOC move to derecognise it as 'truly abhorrent' and 'purely political'

News

Vibhuti Narayan Mishra turns photographer in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

News

For Anthony Ramos, 'RRR' strikes when asked about Indian cinema

News

Diljit has a hilarious response to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift

News

'KGF' makers Hombale Films unveil gripping trailer for 'Dhoomam'

Technology

Automobile emission increases air pollution: IITR study

Technology

Google introduces 2 new voices for Assistant app

Sports

Singapore Open: Priyanshu Rajawat; M.R. Arjun/Dhruv Kapila godown in second round

News

Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US