Cambodia confirms 1st case of Zika infection in 7 yrs

Phnom Penh, Sep 25 (IANS) Cambodia has confirmed its first case of the Zika virus since 2016, the country’s Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a press statement.

The patient, a seven-year-old girl from central Kampong Thom province, was admitted to Baray Santuk Referral Hospital on Monday suspected of having dengue fever. The test result confirmed on Thursday that she was positive for Zika virus, the statement said on Sunday.

Zika is a flavivirus that is transmitted predominantly by the Aedes species of mosquito, but also through sexual contact, blood transfusions, and congenitally from mother to child, the statement added.

Symptoms of Zika include fever, headache, rash, red eyes, and joint pain, it said, adding that most of the patients recover within two to seven days, as the “fatal rate is very low”.

“However, if the virus is transmitted to pregnant women, it can lead to the death of babies in the wombs,” it said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The MoH called on the people, particularly pregnant women, to be vigilant and prevent themselves from being bitten by Aedes mosquitoes and to see doctors when they have symptoms of the infection.

