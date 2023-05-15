scorecardresearch
Check feasibility of installing ACLS service at 3 major interchange stations: HC to DMRC

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi government and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to look into the possibility of installing Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) service at three major interchange metro stations – Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk and Hauz Khas.

A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Saurabh Banerjee was dealing with a suo motu matter initiated in 2018, and directed the authorities to file a new status report before August 1, which is also the next date of hearing.

Three major interchange metro stations have ACLS ambulances, the court was informed by the Delhi government.

Counsel for the DMRC submitted that there is space available at the metro stations for installation of the ACLS service.

“In view of the aforesaid statement, learned counsel for DMRC and GNCTD are directed to explore the possibility of installation of ACLS facility at the three major interchange metro stations forthwith,” the court said.

Last year, the Delhi government was directed by the court to ensure that an ACLS facility is installed in its premises.

For all the district courts, the court had also directed to see if it is possible to provide ACLS ambulances or setting up of portable cabins. It had also directed the Delhi Metro to explore the possibility of setting-up the facility at all major interchange stations.

The Delhi government’s counsel also informed the bench that to install ACLS service in the court premises, it is in talks with the district authorities of Tis Hazari as well as Rouse Avenue Court.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
