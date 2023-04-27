scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Classical has been the foundation of my musical journey: Musician Sheykhar

By Agency News Desk

<br>"My vocal training began under the tutelage of Niyaz Ahmed Khan, and the years, I spent learning from him have been invaluable in shaping me as a musician. Classical music teaches discipline, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of music theory and technique, all of which are critical skills for any musician," Sheykhar tells IANS, adding today he continues to learn and grow as a musician, building upon the foundation that was laid for him by my early training in classical music.

One of the most successful music composers, Vishal-Sheykhar has been streamed more than three billion times on YouTube, has had 72 number-one singles, and been featured on more than 350 film soundtracks.

Sheykhar, who introduced himself by being part of the music reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, feels that there are not many platforms for singers to showcase their talent. Adding that while a few years back, there were more (platforms), they have decreased significantly, feels music reality shows provide an excellent opportunity for singers from small cities, villages, and remote areas to audition and showcase their talent to the world.

"It is truly amazing to witness how they have helped talented individuals from all over the country to make a name for themselves. It is heart-warming to see how these platforms have helped individuals prosper in their careers, doing film singing, and album work."

Talk to him about his long years of collaborating with Vishal and how they solve creative differences, and the musician says they always put passion for music above everything else, and that has been the driving force behind the collaboration.

"Whenever we have had any creative differences, we have always approached the situation with an open mind and a willingness to find a solution that works for both of us. Our drive for creating great music has allowed us to navigate any challenges that come our way and continue to produce wonderful music together."

Sheykhar, who was recently in Noida for Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music, says he was invited by Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Co-Founder, Global Schools Foundation, to conduct a workshop in Singapore for three years from the year 2016. It was during the pandemic that they decided to start their own music school GIIS Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music (now known as Global Schools-Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music), starting off with Zoom sessions, and he had the opportunity to visit a few campuses in Singapore, Dubai, Pune, and now Noida.

"Our focus is on providing the best guidance and training to our students so that they can achieve their full potential and succeed in their careers as musicians."

For composing music, Sheykhar draws inspiration from his surroundings and personal experiences and believes it is important to constantly evolve and adapt to changes in the industry.

"Whether it is the way scripts are written, songs are made, or work culture is shifting, it is paramount to embrace the evolution of the entertainment industry."

Interestingly, during the lockdown, he challenged himself to write one song every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It was a routine that I started from day one, and over the past two-and-a-half years, he has amassed a considerable collection of music.

"Three months ago, I decided to take things to the next level and started my own record label called Garuudaa Musiic — which has been a long-standing dream of mine and is envisioned to become the most powerful creative platform where I can collaborate with dynamic independent singers, lyricists, and music producers," he concludes.

(Sukant Deepak can be reached at sukant.d@ians.in)

<br>–IANS<br>sukant/khz/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Erdogan cancels scheduled programmes over health problem
Next article
Kenya steps up immunisation to tame killer diseases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

World youth leaders gather to accelerate Covid recovery

Sports

12 held in Ahmedabad for betting on IPL matches with foreign currency

Technology

Ashwini Vaishnaw shows Tim Cook how rail travel is going through a transformation

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Sports

'We are getting threats': Bajrang, Sakshi, other grapplers reach Jantar mantar to begin protest again

Technology

vivo launches new smartphone series 'X90' in India

Sports

BWF extends ban on Russian, Belarusian players from competing in its international events

Technology

Dell launches new laptop series, desktop in India

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

Technology

Twitter now tells advertisers to pay for verification or they can't run ads

Technology

Iran to launch 6 satellites by March 2024

Sports

IPL 2023: Let the match slip towards the end of our bowling, admits MI head coach Boucher

News

Salman Khan poses with Sania Mirza's son, sister Anam in Dubai

News

Jennifer Lawrence lets sex jokes fly in raunchy 'No Hard Feelings' footage

Box Office

Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ rakes in an underwhelming Rs 15.81 cr on Day 1

News

Rahul Bhat says 'Kennedy' ripped him apart, stitched him together at same time

Sports

Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Zheng at WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix

Health & Lifestyle

SC stays Madras HC order quashing ban on gutka, tobacco products in TN

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US