scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Covid cases cross 100 in UP

By News Bureau

Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) For the first time this year, the active tally of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark.

The tally, by Monday night, stood at 102 while the state capital had 12 active cases.

Vikasendu Agrawal, the state surveillance officer, said: “The number of Covid cases has gone up but there is no need to panic. At present, there are 102 Covid cases. Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Lucknow share the major caseload.”

The rise in Covid cases was attributed to the sudden change in season and people not taking the booster vaccine shot.

“Around 16.89 crore persons have taken the second dose, but the booster shot was administered to only 4.60 crore people so far,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the Association of International Doctors.

Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 21,28,330 Covid cases and 23,649 deaths with a recovery rate of 98.88 per cent.

“Avoiding Covid infection is easy if we follow protocol such as avoiding going to crowded places, using masks in public spaces, and maintaining physical distance. Many people do not have symptoms but can spread the infection,” said Sandeep Kapoor, the director of a private hospital in Lucknow.

–IANS

amita/ksk/

Previous article
10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

10 Covid, 2 H3N2 cases active in Jharkhand

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for over 90% new Covid cases in US

Sports

Rahim slams fastest century by a Bangladesh batter in ODIs as match is washed out

Sports

La Liga: Bottom of the table Elche sack coach Machin

Sports

WPL 2023: Whole bowling group deserves player of the match award, says Marizanne Kapp

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned from Spain's Matchday 26 this weekend (analysis)

Sports

Nepal's wicketkeeper-batter Aasif Sheikh named 2022 CMJ Spirit of Cricket award winner

Health & Lifestyle

Doctors protesting against Right to Health Bill lathicharged in Jaipur

Sports

WPL 2023: I knew with our batting order; we can chase it down, says UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone

Sports

Indian Grand Prix 1: Krishan Kumar wins 800m, meets Asiad standard; long-jumper Ancy Sojan excels

Sports

Jr Women's Zonal Hockey C'ships: UP, MP, Punjab, and Karnataka win their matches

Sports

WPL 2023: All-round Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets, go on top of points table

Sports

WPL 2023: We put together a great performance with bat and ball, says Meg Lanning

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals surge to top of the table with dominant 9-wicket win over Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Ensure complete sterilisation, anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs: Kejriwal to MCD

Sports

Major League Cricket: Mumbai Indians pick nine US players in draft for New York franchise

News

'Uri' actress Riva Arora crosses 10 mn Insta followers; mom gifts Audi Q3

Sports

Delhiites unite for a social cause, make Savera 'Run For Good' a big hit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US