CSIR-NBRI transfer herbal Curcumin technology to Hyderabad firm

Lucknow, Oct 26 (IANS) The CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow has transferred the technology for Croma-3, edible capsules of Curcumin, to a Hyderabad-based firm.

Herbal Curcumin is the main active component of turmeric.

“This technology was developed in 2022 and had already been transferred to a company. Now, we are licensing this technology to another Hyderabad-based company named M/s Xavier Med Pvt Ltd for better availability in the market,” said B N Singh, principal scientist, CSIR-NBRI, and the brain behind the Curcumin capsule.

“This herbal formulation contains more than 10 per cent Curcumin, which strengthens the body’s immune system and reduces oxidative stress of the cells. This formulation was developed as per the guidelines of the AYUSH ministry,” he added.

“CSIR-NBRI prepared a formulation with better bioavailability and medicinal properties,” said institute director Ajit Kumar Shasany.

