Delhi govt hospitals to conduct mock drills on Sunday

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) After the gradual but sustained rise in Covid-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi government hospitals will hold mock drills in the city to check the preparedness on Sunday.

The Health Department of the Delhi government has issued a notice to the Medical Director and Superintendent of all hospitals in the city to conduct mock drills on Sunday.

“All the MDs, MS and CMOs of all the hospitals of Delhi government are hereby requested to hold a mock drills on March 26 (Sunday) to check the preparedness of health, infrastructure and logistics, including availability of oxygen so as to prepare for any eventuality especially, in view of increasing Covid-19 and influenza-type cases,” said the notice from the Delhi Health department.

The hospitals have been asked to submit the report on mock drills by Sunday evening or by Monday morning.

–IANS

