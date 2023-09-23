scorecardresearch
Dengue alarm in Kolkata: Number of affected persons in city increase by 1,012 in last 10 days

Dengue situation in Kolkata seems to be taking an alarming turn with as many as 1,012 fresh cases of the virus surfacing in the last 10 days.

Dengue situation in Kolkata seems to be taking an alarming turn with as many as 1,012 fresh cases of the virus surfacing in the last 10 days. According to state health department sources, 3,803 fresh cases were registered till September 22 in the state capital, which stood at 2,790 on September 12.

Overall, the figure has crossed 29,000 in the state.

Besides Kolkata, the situation is also quite alarming in the adjacent North 24 Parganas district, the sources informed.

The health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has cancelled the leaves of all its staff for the next two months.

They will also not be entitled to leave during the forthcoming festive seasons of Dugra Puja and Diwali, deputy mayor of KMC and Member-Mayor-in-Council (health) Atin Ghosh has confirmed.

According to him, one of the reasons for the rise in dengue cases in the current year is the increase in the number of tests compared to the previous year.

He also admitted that the KMC alone cannot control the menace unless the common people take precautions like keeping their houses and surrounding areas dry.

