scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

By News Bureau

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) Normal functioning of hospitals in Kerala was disrupted as the dawn-to-dusk statewide strike called by Kerala-chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) began on Friday.

All hospitals in the public and private sector, except emergency services, have been affected by the total strike.

Even small clinics, including the dental clinics, are also closed for the day in protest.

Friday’s 12-hour strike was announced many days ago. Several hospitals saw a good number of patients arrive, but all had to go back empty-handed.

The doctors are carrying out their protest marches in all district headquarters.

The day’s protest call has been given in view of the long delay in the arrest of accused in an attack on a doctor at a private hospital in Kozhikode early this month.

The IMA expressed deep concern in the rising number of attacks on health workers in the state. The medical body claimed that the cases have increased in the past three years.

–IANS

sg/dpb

Previous article
Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases
Next article
Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Rubina Dilaik looks drop-dead gorgeous in a multicolored outfit

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

Health & Lifestyle

Baby dies in mother's womb after doc refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in K'taka

News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

Sports

All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri only Indians left standing as others suffer second-round losses

Sports

Real Sociedad, Real Betis out of Europa League, Sevilla cling on

News

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child

Sports

LLC Masters: Amla, Kallis fifties lead World Giants to final with win over Asia Lions

Health & Lifestyle

First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation

Sports

Toney gets England call-up as Southgate 'starts again'

Sports

Juventus beat Freiburg to advance into Europa League quarters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US