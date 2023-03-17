Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17 (IANS) Normal functioning of hospitals in Kerala was disrupted as the dawn-to-dusk statewide strike called by Kerala-chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) began on Friday.

All hospitals in the public and private sector, except emergency services, have been affected by the total strike.

Even small clinics, including the dental clinics, are also closed for the day in protest.

Friday’s 12-hour strike was announced many days ago. Several hospitals saw a good number of patients arrive, but all had to go back empty-handed.

The doctors are carrying out their protest marches in all district headquarters.

The day’s protest call has been given in view of the long delay in the arrest of accused in an attack on a doctor at a private hospital in Kozhikode early this month.

The IMA expressed deep concern in the rising number of attacks on health workers in the state. The medical body claimed that the cases have increased in the past three years.

