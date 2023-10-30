Doctors remove part of intestine of BRS MP injured in stabbing

Hyderabad, Oct 30 (IANS) The condition of BRS MP K. Prabhakar Reddy, who was stabbed by a man during election campaign in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Monday, was stable after doctors removed a portion of the intestine.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad performed open laparotomy to do 10 cm bowel resection.

According to a bulletin released by the hospital on Monday night, end-to-end intestinal anastomosis was performed successfully.

The hospital said the 59-year-old tolerated the procedure well and is recuperating in post operative surgical critical care unit. He is being managed by a multidisciplinary team.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP, who is the party candidate for Dubbaka Assembly seat, was campaigning when a man attacked him with a knife in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal.

The assailant, who approached the MP to shake hands, suddenly took out a knife and attacked him in his stomach. The MP’s security guard acted swiftly to overpower the attacker and snatched the knife from his hand.

The MP’s supporters overpowered the attacker, thrashed him and handed him over to police. The MP was initially rushed to a hospital in Gajwel and was shifted to Hyderabad with the administration creating a green channel.

At Yashoda Hospital, emergency CT revealed a perforated bowel and hence he was taken for emergency exploratory laparotomy immediately.

“Initially laparoscopic approach was tried and intra-operatively it showed evidence of bowel perforation in four places (2 intestinal loops through-in-through) extending to surrounding mesentery. In view of time sense presentation and potential for peritonitis the surgical approach was converted to open laparotomy, as per guidelines,” said the bulletin.

Health Minister T. Harish Rao had rushed to the hospital when Prabhakar Reddy was brought there in an ambulance. He spoke to the doctors and monitored the situation.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also visited the hospital on Monday night. He called on the MP and enquired from doctors about his condition. He also met the security guard, who sustained injury on his hand while trying to stop the attacker and thanked him with folded hands.

