scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

E-prescriptions in health utilities to help Bengal govt to preserve patient data

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, May 5 (IANS) The West Bengal health department’s decision to introduce E- prescriptions in all the state-run health utilities in the state from this year is expected to bring about a permanent solution to the teething problem of preserving the patient-data and their case histories.

State health department sources said that the state-run health centers where the E-prescription will be introduced from this year will include all state-run medical colleges & hospitals, district hospitals and primary health centers. “The state government will, in the interim period, arrange for the proper training of the staff concerned associated with these health units to make the system fully operational by July this year,” a state health department official said.

Besides addressing the issue of preserving the patient- data and their case histories, he added, the new system of E-prescription will also address the issue of patients and their family members, who often complain that hand-written prescriptions are often so illegible that they are not able to understand anything.

“However, in case of E-prescription there is no question of hand-written doctors- suggested instructions and remedies and hence their contents will be easily understandable for the patients and their family members,” the health department official said.

It is learnt that the system of E-prescription will start with the health centers by July this year and slowly the facility will be extended to other health utilities as well. “Already the system has been introduced on a trial basis in certain departments in a couple of state- run hospitals,” the state health department official.

The process is expected to be full-operational in all state-run utilities within this calendar year.

–IANS

src/shb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team
Next article
Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’
This May Also Interest You
News

Smriti Irani shares her 25-yr-old advertisement on menstrual hygiene

News

Rs 35 cr set to be constructed for Salman Khan-SRK’s sequence in ‘Tiger 3’

News

Nick Jonas says his wife Priyanka Chopra is a ‘boss’, praises ‘Citadel’ team

Sports

IPL 2023: The game was in our hands and we lost the game, admits SRH head coach Brian Lara

News

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post 1971

Technology

iPhone sales set new March quarter record at $51.3 bn: Tim Cook

News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US