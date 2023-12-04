EdTech platforms preparing students for competitive world of higher education

New Delhi, Dec 04 (IANSlife) The education sector has been experiencing a remarkable shift driven by the rapid expansion of Educational Technology (EdTech) platforms. This evolution is especially evident in India, where the EdTech sector has soared to impressive heights, besides earning the country the coveted status of a global hub for educational technology. Ed-tech tools, such as Learning Management Systems (LMS), have not only transformed how we learn but have also played a significant role in preparing school students to handle the rigorous challenges of higher education effectively.

Nowadays, the journey from school to higher education is no less than fierce competition. It requires students to possess a diverse skill set and a rock-solid academic foundation. This is where EdTech platforms step in as a growth catalyst. These technology-infused platforms are restructuring conventional pedagogical models by equipping students with blended learning tools, coupled with personalised learning experiences, and skill-enhancing opportunities, all of which are crucial for standing out in the competitive realm of education.

Now that we have outlined EdTech’s crucial role in preparing students for exams, let’s delve deeper into how these platforms are effectively preparing students for higher education:

Nurturing Critical Thinking and Problem-Solving Skills

Critical thinking and problem-solving have surfaced as fundamental pillars of achievement, both within the realm of higher education and in the broader scope of life. EdTech platforms have recognised this need and provided students with real-world scenarios, intricate case studies, and multifaceted challenges to stimulate thoughtful analysis. By engaging students in interactive quizzes, peer collaborations, and dynamic discussion forums, these platforms cultivate the vital ability to think critically and approach problems from various angles – attributes highly sought after in academic and professional spheres alike.

Interactive Learning Experiences

An integral facet of EdTech’s influence lies in its potential to infuse learning with interactivity and engagement. Many platforms seamlessly integrate multimedia elements, simulations, and gamified learning techniques. These innovative approaches not only capture students’ attention but also simplify the comprehension of complex concepts. By converting the learning process into an enjoyable experience, EdTech platforms spark curiosity within students and kindle a sincere enthusiasm for gaining knowledge. These attributes hold immense significance in higher education, where the ability to conduct independent research and self-directed study takes precedence.

Efficient Time Management Techniques

EdTech platforms also play an instrumental role in preparing students for competitive examinations. From IIT-JEE, NEET, and CAT in India to international tests like the GRE and GMAT, these platforms offer comprehensive test prep courses that closely mirror the format and content of these exams. These resources not only familiarise students with the test structure but also provide them with strategies to manage time and stress during high-stakes exams, giving them a competitive edge in the application process.

Personalised Preparation Plans

Furthermore, EdTech platforms are expanding access to education like never before. Multilingual platforms cater to students’ personalised practice needs, allowing them to study from anywhere. By tagging questions to specific book chapters or news links, these platforms make learning more verifiable and transparent. Hyper-personalization, gamification, advanced analytics, collaboration, and community learning are some of the key features that EdTech platforms offer for creating a holistic and engaging learning environment. Additionally, the study materials, and mock/practice tests are all meticulously designed with learners’ needs in mind so that they can leverage their strengths and address their areas of improvement.

Breaking Geographical Barriers with Live Coaching

Some EdTech platforms offer live online coaching with meticulously planned curricula delivered by top-notch faculty. This not only bridges geographical barriers but also ensures that students receive quality education irrespective of their location. The integration of technology into education has transformed traditional classrooms into interactive and dynamic spaces, fostering a collaborative spirit that prepares students for the collaborative nature of higher education and professional life.

Balancing Tradition & Innovation

However, it is essential to acknowledge that while EdTech platforms offer numerous benefits, their effectiveness is maximised when they are used as complementary tools alongside traditional learning methods. The importance of direct interactions with teachers, and fellow students, and hands-on learning experiences cannot be underestimated. These elements continue to be crucial for a comprehensive and all-encompassing education that nurtures social abilities, emotional intelligence, and a thorough grasp of the world.

Simply put, the advent of EdTech platforms has ushered in a new era of education, significantly transforming how school students prepare for the rigorous world of higher education. Through tailored learning experiences, interactive content, skill-building activities, and exam preparation resources, EdTech empowers students to thrive academically and professionally. By nurturing critical thinking and problem-solving skills, these platforms help students confront the complexities of higher education with self-assurance and proficiency. As technology maintains its influence over the educational realm, the significance of EdTech in shaping the upcoming generation of learners remains indispensable and irreplaceable. This represents a progression toward an educational environment that amalgamates the finest aspects of both domains – leveraging the potential of technology while honouring the principles of comprehensive learning.

(Monica Malhotra Kandhari is the Managing Director of AASOKA & MBD Group)

