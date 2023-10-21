Get to know cricket mavericks through their memoirs on audible

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANSlife) As India eagerly embraces the 13th edition of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, it’s clear that cricket is more than just a sport; it’s a passionate devotion for millions! It’s the second religion of the nation, and fans from every corner are gearing up for an exciting season of matches. Now is the perfect moment to dive into the fascinating world of cricket and its iconic figures. Are you ready for some riveting audio entertainment that takes you deep into the lives of legends like M.S. Dhoni, Wasim Akram, Virat Kohli, and Chris Gayle?

Tune into Audible to uncover intriguing anecdotes about these cricket legends, including lesser-known facts about their lives, friendships with fellow athletes, and their incredible journeys in the world of sports!

The Dhoni Touch

Written by: Bharat Sundaresan; Narrated by: Akshay Ghildiyal

This World Cup, embrace the world of cricket with Mahi’s memoir ‘The Dhoni Touch’ delving into the captivating journey of the cricketer with insights on his incredible skills as a captain, and extensive career as a wicket-keeper and batsman. In this memoir, the author tracks down the cricketer’s closest friends in Ranchi and talks about various stages of his life from his childhood, adulthood, and his successful career as a cricketer. The audiobook delves into Mahi’s time in Ranchi, his military aspirations, and other lesser-known facts about the cricketer’s life. The Dhoni Touch is an engaging listen that takes listeners beyond the cricketing career of the maverick and highlights what makes him the renowned sportsman he is!

Sultan: A Memoir

Written by: Wasim Akram, Gideon Haigh; Narrated by: Ranjit Madgavkar

Wasim Akram is hailed as the ‘Sultan of Swing’, and is one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of cricket. The audiobook ‘Sultan’ recounts the story of how he was chosen from the streets of Lahore and groomed by Imran Khan to become the Man of the Match in the 1992 World Cup finals which Pakistan won. The memoir also sheds light on his scandalous rivalries with the legends of his time, from Viv Richards and Ian Botham to Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne as a result of ball tampering and match-fixing controversies.

Virat Kohli

Written by: DK; Narrated by: Shehzaad Shams

In the summer of 2008, a young and charismatic cricketer, Virat Kohli, emerged like a comet striking across the Indian cricket horizon. With a heart full of ambition, he led the Indian Under-19 cricket team to a glorious victory in the World Cup, igniting a spark of hope in the hearts of millions. Be it knocking the highest number of double centuries in a consecutive test series or the fastest 1,000 runs in ODIs, King Kohli has transformed the game with his leadership and talent. But beyond the records and the statistics, there lies a man of extraordinary character. His journey is not just about cricket; it’s about passion, perseverance, and unyielding belief. This exclusive biography series of the Indian icon will give you a holistic overview of Virat Kohli’s journey, and the much-needed inspiration that we all need in life!

Six Machine

Written by: Chris Gayle; Narrated by: Leroy Osei-Bonsu

Chronicled by Chris Gayle himself, the Six Machine on Audible tells us the story of the only man to have ever hit a six off the first ball of a test match. Chris Gayle truly lives by the statement he once made “If the ball’s there, hit it. Don’t worry about what might happen. Play for the glory. Play for the six”. Uncover the story of a shy, skinny kid from a cramped tin-roofed shack in the dusty back streets of Kingston making his way to the top of the cricket world. This outrageous, unfiltered, and engaging memoir will keep you hooked and awestruck. What makes the ‘Six Machine’ more enticing is the authentic narration by Leroy Osei-Bonsu with a Caribbean touch as well as the anecdotes about Chris Gayle’s life mentioned in the memoir.

Stargazing

Written by: Ravi Shastri, Ayaz Memon; Narrated by: Derek Denzil

The incomparable ODI player and one of India’s most successful test cricket coaches shares his perspective on the game of cricket and various champions who influenced him in this audiobook. Stargazing also delves into the professional and personal relationships he has with fellow cricketers with anecdotes that have never been revealed before. Ravi Shastri reveals which Indian captain he feels did not do full justice to his talent, his bowler’s best friend, the lessons he learned from the legendary Clive Lloyd, and his personal bond with Virat Kohli. This audiobook co-written by Ayaz Memon offers a game-changing glance into the extraordinary talent he has encountered over the years.

