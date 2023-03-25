scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Global campaigners renew call for sustainable financing to eliminate TB in Africa

By News Bureau

Nairobi, March 25 (IANS) The eradication of tuberculosis (TB) in high-burden African countries could be realised by 2030 once governments prioritise robust financing to cater for enhanced surveillance, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care for patients infected with the disease, campaigners said during the World TB Day.

Lucica Ditiu, executive director of Stop TB Partnership, an international health lobby group, said on Friday that there is an urgency to tackle funding bottlenecks that have derailed Africa’s quest to eliminate the highly infectious lung disease, Xinhua news agency reported.

“To end TB in Africa, funding is crucial and so are the political goodwill and adoption of new technologies and innovations to assist in detecting cases and putting them on treatment,” Ditiu said at a virtual forum convened by Stop TB Partnership.

According to the World Health Organisation, Africa is home to 17 out of 30 high-burden TB countries globally.

Ditiu added that innovative financing should be combined with vibrant grassroots advocacy and partnerships to strengthen the capacity of Africa’s public health systems to diagnose and treat TB.

Austin Arinze Obiefuna, Vice-Chair of the Stop TB Partnership, said collaborative research, regular prevalence surveys, enhanced data collection, and public awareness will be key to taming the continent’s high TB burden.

Observed under the theme of “Yes! We can end TB!”, the 2023 edition of World TB Day sought to rally governments, donors, industry, and civil society toward increased investments and uptake of innovations as a means to eradicate the disease ahead of the UN 2030 target.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness
Next article
Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Rwanda heightens surveillance following outbreak of Marburg virus in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Malaysia sees rise in TB cases, moves to increase awareness

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzanian PM calls for joining forces to end tuberculosis

Health & Lifestyle

Tuberculosis remains key cause of ill health, death in South Africa

Health & Lifestyle

Parents of children suffering from DMD stage protest at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Barca president opens door for Messi's possible return

Sports

Bayern Munich sack Nagelsmann, appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager (Ld)

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Sports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

Health & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

Sports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US