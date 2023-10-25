Google launches AR beauty tools for shoppers and brands

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Google on Wednesday announced new augmented reality (AR) beauty tools for shoppers and brands on mobile browsers. Shoppers can now virtually try on hair colour and access AR beauty tools on mobile browsers, while brands can promote their products with new AR Beauty ads.

Google introduced AR beauty features nearly three years ago to help shoppers easily and confidently find the right product for them.

“Starting today, we’re bringing AR beauty features to mobile browsers, introducing new ways to try on hair colour and foundation, and giving beauty brands the opportunity to advertise with AR,” said the company.

In addition to lips, eyes and foundation, Google has rolled out a new AR beauty category: hair colour.

“If you’re shopping for at-home hair colour, you can see what different shades from the L’Oreal suite of brands might look like on you or a model who resonates with you. Other brands, like Splat and Revlon, will be available to try on soon,” the company informed.

While you can still choose to see what a foundation shade looks like on a diverse set of 148 models, you’ll also have the option to virtually try it on yourself.

“With AR beauty ads, brands have a new way to promote their lip and eye products (with foundation coming soon). Shopping ads are now eligible to feature a new, inclusive try-on experience in place of the ad’s product image,” said Google.

