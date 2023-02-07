scorecardresearch
Health Ministry extends NEET PG 2023 internship completion date

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday extended the last date of completion of internship for MBBS aspirants to August 11 to complete the mandatory one-year programme.

Earlier on January 13, the cut-off date was extended from March 31 to June 30. The ministry has also extended the cut-off date for BSD students to complete their internship to June 30.

The National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) said in a notification, “In continuation of NBEMS notice dated January 13 and pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-PG 2023 has been further extended to August 11.”

“Considering the future of more than 13,000 MBBS students across five states/UTs who were not eligible for NEET PG 2023 exam due to delayed internship, the Health Ministry has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to August 11, 2023,” the Health Ministry said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said, “More than 3,000 BDS students across states/UTs were not eligible for NEET MDS 2023 exam due to delayed internship. To benefit them, MoHFW has decided to extend the last date of completion of internship for eligibility to June 30, 2023.”

Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

