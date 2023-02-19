scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

By News Bureau

Kolkata, Feb 19 (IANS) A HIV(+) special educator employed with a special education center for counselling and training of specially-abled children at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal has been asked by the centre authorities to go an indefinite leave just as he joined back duty five days after his marriage with his partner, who is also HIV(+).

Both met at Ananda Ghar (house of joy), a home for HIV(+) positive children run by Offer India in Kolkata. While the bride, who is working as the floor manager of a cafe in Kolkata, was brought up at Ananda Ghar, the groom got associated with the home at a later stage.

The founder and director of Offer India Kallol Ghosh told IANS that the Ananda Ghar authorities arranged their marriage recently with a lot of fanfare and enthusiasm, which was participated by 400 invitees from different walks of the society.

“The pictures of their wedding went viral on social media. However, five days after the marriage when the groom joined back his duty at the special education centre, the centre head called him to his room and accused him of joining the centre after suppressing that he is HIV(+). As per existing legal provision, an HIV(+) person is not bound to declare that unless he joins the core medical sector,” Ghosh explained.

Thereafter the centre head asked the groom to go on an indefinite leave. “He even told him that there is immense pressure from the guardians of the children associated with the centre that the groom should no longer be associated with them. Thereafter, the centre head asked him to go on an indefinite leave and also said that the centre authorities will consider whether he will join back duty in future after HIV tests are conducted for the children associated with the centre. What is most unfortunate is the centre head himself is a doctor,” Ghosh said.

“Oh my god! How could he do that/” was the first reaction from city- based renowned physician Dr Udipta Roy when IANS contacted him for his comments and detailed the development. “Infection happens through sexual intercourse or blood transmission or infected needles in case of drug. Forget touching and shaking hands, infection does not even happen in case of normal kissing. This is most unfortunate that the discrimination against that unfortunate groom has been done from an educated brain and who has a medical degree,” Dr Roy said.

Senior counsel of Calcutta High Court, Kaushik Gupta told IANS, as per the HIV and AIDS Prevention and Control Act, no person can be discriminated at his or workplace for being HIV (+). “The centre head has clearly violated the provisions of the Act that bars discrimination. The victim groom has every right to sue the centre on grounds of discrimination,” Gupta said.

–IANS

src/dpb

Previous article
Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp
Next article
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US