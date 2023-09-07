scorecardresearch
India logs 71 new Covid cases taking tally to 4,49,97, 537

As many as 71 new cases of Covid were registered during the past 24 hours in the country, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. With the addition, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97, 537.

According to the Ministry’s latest update, 68 more people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,65,019. The recovery rate stands

at 98.82 per cent.

While the active caseload stands at 494, the death toll is being pegged at 5,32,024.

More than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far, shows the data.

