India ranks 38th globally in suicide deaths: Report

Lucknow, Sep 11 (IANS) A report released by the Lucknow-based Nur Manzil Psychiatric Centre has found that India ranked 38 globally in suicide deaths.

The Centre is a chain of psychiatric hospitals under a national mental health care organisation.

The report also suggested that as per the National Crime Records Bureau, 12 suicides per lakh of the population was recorded in 2021; and Uttar Pradesh was among the states that experienced highest percentage increase in suicide rates that year.

Organiser of the workshop and clinical psychologist at Nur Manzil, Dr Anjali Gupta said: “It is important for people to know, especially with growing reports of youths committing suicides these days – that it is not enough to relate the suicides to simply depression.”

The report released for public referral and awareness by the psychology department of the establishment focuses on how timely intervention is key to preventing suicides.

It details possible causes leading to suicide, warning signs of suicidal tendencies, resources and helplines for suicide prevention, and more.

It describes suicide as “a complex public health issue affecting people of all the ages, genders, and backgrounds”.

Before every suicide, the victims, particularly those suffering from chronic ailment, show symptoms which if understood and taken seriously can help prevent suicide, said experts.

“Patients of chronic diseases suffer between severe and moderate depression levels. If the mood is from severe to moderate things are alright but when this goes from moderate depression to severe level, suicidal tendency can be witnessed,” said Dr Devashish Shukla, medical superintendent of the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH).

Shukla, who is an expert in psychiatry, said: “Among basic symptoms you may notice that a patient has stopped talking to people around him, gets filled with hopelessness and feels tired quickly after doing just a little work. These symptoms become noticeable all of a sudden and without any visible reasons. If so, the family should get alert.”

