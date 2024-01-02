Wednesday, January 3, 2024
India records 573 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

India recorded 573 fresh cases of Covid and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) India recorded 573 fresh cases of Covid and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the new cases take the total number of active cases to 4,565.

It said that two deaths were reported, one each from Haryana and Karnataka.

The ministry also said that the total 4,44,76,550 people have been discharged till date, reflecting a national recovery rate of 98.8 per cent.

India has reported a total of 145 cases of the Covid-19 subvariant JN.1 as of December 28, 2023.

These cases were detected in samples collected between November 21 and December 18, 2023. The JN.1 subvariant is derived from the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.86 or Pirola, with Kerala being the first state to report a case.

The country has administered a total of 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines as per the available data.

