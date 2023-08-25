scorecardresearch
India registers 73 new Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) India has registered 73 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the caseload to 4,49,96,859, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

As per the Ministry’s data, the death toll rose to 5,31,927 as one more succumbed to the disease.

Forty-eight people have been cured of the virus, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,63,424.

The recovery rate stands at 98.91 per cent and active caseload at 1,508.

According to the Ministry data, over 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
