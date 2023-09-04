scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India will be TB free through people's participation: Mandaviya

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said India will be TB (tuberculosis) free through people’s participation.

“India will become TB free through public participation. A new milestone under the ongoing TB Free India campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 1 lakh Ni-Kshay Mitras have registered themselves in just 12 months,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said these Ni-Kshay Mitras are helping lakhs of TB patients across the country.

The Minister, along with the post, also shared a graphic which read, “Number of Ni-Kshay Mitras registered 1,00,013”.

–IANS

std/vd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Maharashtra State Open Squash: Top seeds Anahat, Janet cruise into semis
Next article
La Liga: Lewandowski hits out at Spanish referees for protecting defenders
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US