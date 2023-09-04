India will be TB free through people's participation: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said India will be TB (tuberculosis) free through people’s participation.

“India will become TB free through public participation. A new milestone under the ongoing TB Free India campaign under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 1 lakh Ni-Kshay Mitras have registered themselves in just 12 months,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said these Ni-Kshay Mitras are helping lakhs of TB patients across the country.

The Minister, along with the post, also shared a graphic which read, “Number of Ni-Kshay Mitras registered 1,00,013”.

