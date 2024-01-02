Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Indian pharma firm launches oral solution for prostate cancer

Drug maker BDF Pharmaceuticals said it has introduced the world’s first oral solution for management of prostate cancer.

Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Drug maker BDF Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has introduced the world’s first oral solution in 32mg/mL for management of prostate cancer. The drug BDENZA will be available at Rs 27,000 for 150 ml.

As per a company statement, this innovative formulation marks a significant step forward in providing an effective dosage form and the dose reduction owing to tolerability of the product by patients is a big advantage of this oral solution, as dose regimen can be adjusted based on the volume of consumption.

Prostate cancer is a growing concern, with an estimated 1.2 million new cases diagnosed globally each year and an estimated 375,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

In India, a total of 37,416 cases of prostate cancer were reported in 2016 and the number was projected to increase to over 47,000 cases by 2025.

Considering the majority of the population suffering from prostate cancer is geriatric, certain aspects like taking high dosage medication is difficult, the company said.

