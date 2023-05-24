scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

By Agency News Desk

Hyderabad, May 24 (IANS) Hyderabad, which is emerging as the knowledge capital of the world’s life sciences industry, has grabbed another big-ticket investment in the sector.

US-based StemCures is slated to establish a manufacturing lab in Telangana that will focus on stem cell therapy with the vision to create the largest stem cell manufacturing plant in India. The facility will be set up with the investment potential of around $54 million and employment potential for around 150 people in a couple of phases.

The announcement was made after Dr. Sairam Atluri, Founder, StemCures met state IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao in Boston.

The objective of the proposed plant is to capitalise on the latest technology and expertise from the US to manufacture the highest quality and affordable stem cell products for treating various serious medical conditions, according to a statement from the Minister’s office in Hyderabad.

“Stem cell therapy is a promising new treatment for a variety of conditions, and I am confident that StemCures will provide high-quality care to patients in India. I look forward to working with the clinic to make stem cell therapy more accessible to patients in India,” said KTR, as the minister is popularly known.

“It is so heartening to see Hyderabad, my hometown, transforming into a vibrant hub for medical innovations. Setting up an R&D facility was seamless and now we are looking forward to expanding with the manufacturing plant,” Atluri said.

Currently, StemCures is culminating R&D of the stem cell line at Aspire Bionest in University of Hyderabad and is ready to embark on a phase 1 manufacturing lab.

Hyderabad already serves more than 1000 life sciences companies, including the top 10 pharma companies. Four of the top 10 global innovator companies now have a direct presence in Hyderabad through their dedicated centers. These centers drive core R&D, digital and engineering activities, thereby contributing to bringing lifesaving cost-effective therapies and devices to patients world-wide.

StemCures is a medical clinic in Ohio that specialises in stem cell therapy. It is a FDA-compliant clinic that uses only the highest quality stem cells. The clinic also has a team of experienced and knowledgeable physicians who can help patients make informed decisions about stem cell therapy.

Stem cell therapy is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure that uses the patient’s own stem cells to treat a variety of conditions. Stem cells are undifferentiated cells that have the ability to become any type of cell. When injected into an injured or diseased area, stem cells can help to repair tissue, reduce inflammation, and promote healing.

Meanwhile, KTR also interacted with Nikki Haley, former UN Ambassador and Governor of South Carolina. He provided a comprehensive overview to Haley regarding the strategic significance of Hyderabad and Telangana in the broader framework of US-India relations.

Discussions encompassed various aspects, including the economy, elections, and a broad exchange of perspectives on politics. Minister KTR conveyed his best wishes to the former Governor as she runs for the office of the President of the US.

–IANS

ms/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'
Next article
Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'
This May Also Interest You
News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

News

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'

Technology

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

Sports

Back-to-back International tournaments good for Indian football team, says Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Sports

Ireland announce squad for Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Stephen Doheny misses out

Technology

Components that hold nuclear reactor against earthquakes shipped from Russia to Kudankulam

Technology

S.Korea delays launch of space rocket Nuri over technical glitch

Technology

All-electric Uber Green service arrives in India as firm inks EV partnerships

Health & Lifestyle

High exposure to PM2.5, nitrogen dioxide linked with Covid severity, death

Sports

TPL: Paes, Yatin come together to acquire latest franchise from Bengal set to compete in Season 5

Technology

Corporates, govt collaboration to further empower Indian startups: Chandrasekhar

News

Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick Jonas became ‘The Voice’ judge

News

'Killing Boris Johnson' sparks controversy over title; selected for Cannes

News

Ajith Kumar gifts Rs 12L superbike to fellow rider for organising Nepal trip

News

25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

News

Florence Pugh says Indie film community people were 'pissed' when she joined MCU

News

‘I never really considered becoming a singer,’ says comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui

Technology

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US