Integrative medicine centre of All India Institute of Ayurveda inagurated at Safdarjung hospital

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday jointly inaugurated an integrative medicine centre at the Department of Integrative Medicine of the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at the Safdarjung hospital along with Union Minister of Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal.

While inagurating the facility, Mandaviya said, “Integrative medicine is aimed at harnessing the potential of India’s rich heritage and medical knowledge, along with using modern advancements in allopathy. Both traditional and modern medical practices would help in providing better avenues of health and wellness. It is thus the need of the hour that different medical systems must not compete but complement each other. Only then we can ensure the wellbeing of our citizens and further help in achieving health for all.”

Highlighting the importance of holistic healthcare in the growth story of India, Mandaviya said, “The country has finally connected health with its development story and citizens must remain aware about their health which in turn is crucial for wealth creation.”

Reiterating the government’s dedication to reach the grassroots level and create last mile delivery of healthcare services, Mandaviya said the health and wellness programmes are being run in more than 1,56,000 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) across the country.

“India has achieved opening more than 1.56 lakh HWCs before December 31, 2022 which are turning out to be crucial in providing various types of services to our citizens,” he said.

Emphasising the significance of this integrative approach, Mandaviya said, “Stakeholders like health sector experts and the private medical sector are also pushing forward for this integrative medicine approach.”

Appreciating the rapid strides made by the institute, Sonowal said, “It is a matter of pride that the country is moving towards holistic healthcare and integrative medicine is a key step in that direction.”

–IANS

avr/arm

